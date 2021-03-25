Cheyenne man arrested for fatal hit-and-run

Cheyenne police have arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a woman Wednesday evening, officials said Thursday.
Kyle Ziemer of Cheyenne is suspected of aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.
According to police, the 32-year-old is the suspected driver of a Chevrolet pickup that swerved into a median where a woman was walking, struck her and fled the scene before officers arrived.
The victim died after being transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Nationway and Hot Springs Avenue in Cheyenne.
