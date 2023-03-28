A Cheyenne man is accused of firing his gun in the air several times to threaten three people during an argument before forcing a woman to be his getaway driver at gunpoint, official said on Tuesday.

Zachary Hernandez, 41, is facing three felony counts of aggravated assault for allegedly threatening someone with a deadly weapon and one felony count of kidnapping for allegedly terrorizing a victim, the Cheyenne Police Department said in a statement.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired outside of a residence near the 800 block of West 6th Street late Monday night, the statement said.

Hernandez was arguing with three members of the household -- two men and one woman -- in the alley behind the home just before midnight, the statement said.

He allegedly fired several gunshots into the air and at an empty parked car. Hernandez then pointed his gun at one of the men before forcing the woman to get inside a nearby white Kia.

Hernadez reportedly held a gun to her head and threatened to shoot her while she drove away from the scene, the statement said.

A Laramie County Sheriff's Office deputy was listening to radio traffic, which included a vehicle description and the car's direction of travel, the statement said. The deputy spotted Hernadez's getaway car and initiated a high-risk traffic stop near the 400 block of Avenue C.

Cheyenne police officers arrested Hernandez without incident.

He was booked into Laramie County Jail, the statement said. No injuries were reported.