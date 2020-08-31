 Skip to main content
Cheyenne man booked on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder
Cheyenne man booked on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder

  • Updated
A Cheyenne man has been booked on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder after a woman was stabbed several times on Sunday.

Anthony Brassard, 29, was jailed after a standoff with police in which he eventually surrendered.

Brassard's arrest came after officers were sent early Sunday to a home on the 2500 block of Windwood Drive in Cheyenne for a report of a woman yelling for help, Cheyenne police said.

The woman suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

Brassard, meanwhile, barricaded himself into his apartment. Authorities activated their Crisis Negotiation Unit and SWAT team.

Brassard refused to exit the apartment when the Crisis Negotiation Unit tried to negotiate with him, police said. He eventually surrendered to the SWAT team.

Anthony Brassard

Anthony Brassard

 Cheyenne Police Department
