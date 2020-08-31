Cheyenne man booked on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Cheyenne man has been booked on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder after a woman was stabbed several times on Sunday.

Anthony Brassard, 29, was jailed after a standoff with police in which he eventually surrendered.

Brassard's arrest came after officers were sent early Sunday to a home on the 2500 block of Windwood Drive in Cheyenne for a report of a woman yelling for help, Cheyenne police said.

The woman suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

Brassard, meanwhile, barricaded himself into his apartment. Authorities activated their Crisis Negotiation Unit and SWAT team.

Brassard refused to exit the apartment when the Crisis Negotiation Unit tried to negotiate with him, police said. He eventually surrendered to the SWAT team.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0