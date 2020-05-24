Cheyenne man dies in shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police on Sunday said they were investigating the shooting death of a Cheyenne man.

Aaron Briggs, 36, was found suffering from a gunshot wound shortly after 11 p.m. on the 500 block of Central Avenue in Wyoming's capital city.

Brigs was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he died, police said. Investigators are treating his death as a homicide.

Investigators say the shooting occurred at the Lariat Motel, which is about a block from where Briggs was found.

Police say they have identified a person of interest in the shooting, but can't release a name yet.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Laramie County Combined Communications Center at 307-637-6525.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 4 Angry 1