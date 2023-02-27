CHEYENNE — A Cheyenne man was sentenced Friday in Laramie County District Court for stabbing his mother with a kitchen knife in her apartment in January 2021.

Antonio Landeroz, 21, pleaded guilty on Nov. 23 to aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury. As part of a plea agreement, he will serve a sentence of seven to nine years in prison.

A request from the defense for Judge Thomas Campbell to consider probation for the charge of aggravated assault was denied due to the “incredibly violent nature of (Landeroz’s) act.”

For one count of felony theft, Landeroz was sentenced to an additional five to seven years in prison, suspended in favor of five years of probation.

“Since the time I’ve been in this facility, I’ve been doing a lot to push myself mentally and make sure I don’t end up in the same situation again,” Landeroz said Friday. He said he would work to “fix relationships with my family as best as I can and as soon as I can.”

Brandon Booth, Landeroz’s court-appointed attorney, said his client had a difficult childhood, saying he first used marijuana at age 8 and alcohol at age 10. Booth also attested to observing signs of experiencing mental and physical abuse.

He noted that both of Landeroz’s parents served prison sentences during his youth. Booth also emphasized his client’s remorse and the fact that he took responsibility for his actions, denying any influence of drugs or alcohol in relation to the crime.

A significant portion of Friday’s sentencing hearing also covered ensuring rehabilitation opportunities were available for Landeroz while he serves his prison sentence.

The victim, Gloria Landeroz, also spoke at the sentencing.

“I pray he’s not punished. He’s so young,” she said.