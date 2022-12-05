Cheyenne man pleads guilty in mother’s stabbing

CHEYENNE (WNE) — A local man pleaded guilty last week to charges related to the January 2021 stabbing of his mother.

Antonio Jose Landeroz on Nov. 23 pleaded guilty in Laramie County District Court to aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury, along with felony theft. Landeroz, then 19 years old, had been accused of stabbing his mother with a kitchen knife in her apartment and fleeing in her car, according to a probable cause affidavit.

He drove to Colorado, where he was arrested by Eaton police.

He was charged at the time with attempted second-degree murder, which carries 20 years to life in prison, and felony theft.

Amended documents filed Nov. 23 by Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove outlined the charges to which Landeroz ultimately pleaded guilty.

Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher set Landeroz’s sentencing for Feb. 23.

As part of a plea agreement, both the state, represented by Manlove, and Landeroz agreed to an imposed prison sentence for the aggravated assault charge. The state will argue for eight to 10 years, and Landeroz is allowed to argue for less, as long as the range is five to seven years.

On the felony theft count, the parties agreed to a consecutive sentence of seven to nine years, which would be suspended in favor of five years of supervised probation.

Landeroz remained in custody at the Laramie County jail as of Friday.