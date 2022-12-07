Cheyenne man pleads guilty to murdering then-girlfriend's toddler

A Cheyenne man pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to murdering his then-girlfriend's toddler last year.

Wyatt Lamb accepted a plea deal that will recommend he serve a minimum of 53 years behind bars. He could serve up to 70 years in prison under the terms of the deal, which must still be agreed to by a judge.

Lamb killed 2-year-old Athian Rivera in February 2021. Cheyenne police issued a notice on Feb. 19 of that year saying the boy had gone missing. About three hours later, police said Rivera's body has been found in an apartment complex dumpster near where he lived.

Officers announced they had arrested Lamb four days later.

Lamb pleaded guilty to two charges: second-degree murder and felony child abuse, according to a statement released by prosecutors. He also pleaded no contest to felony strangulation against the boy's mother.

"We sincerely hope that these pleas begin to provide healing and grace to A.R.'s mother and A.R.'s family for the horrific events of February 18 and February 19, 2021," special prosecutors Michael Blonigen and Patrick Crank said in a statement. "The pleas allow the family to not have to relive and be further injured by Lamb's murderous behavior and the trauma of a trial."

Blonigen is the former Natrona County district attorney. Crank is a former Wyoming Attorney General.

Lamb will be sentenced at a later date, and a judge will have to decide whether to accept the terms of the plea deal. The sentencing terms are only recommendations: The judge can ultimately impose any sentence within the law.

An autopsy found the toddler suffered multiple blunt force injuries over his body, as well as burns and brain swelling, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported last year.