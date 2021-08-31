Cheyenne man pleads not guilty to first-degree murder, child abuse charges

CHEYENNE – In his first appearance in Laramie County District Court, a man accused of killing a local 2-year-old and putting his body in a dumpster pleaded not guilty to 11 felonies Monday afternoon.

Wyatt Dean Lamb is currently charged with first-degree murder and 10 felony counts of child abuse with injury. The murder charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison or death, with each child abuse charge carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison or a $10,000 fine.

Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe scheduled Lamb's trial for Jan. 4, 2022. State Public Defender Diane Lozano, who represents Lamb in the case, and Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove agreed that the trial was likely to take two weeks.

There was no discussion of bond at Monday's hearing. Lamb's bond was set at $1 million cash in the murder case at his initial appearance in June, and he remains in detention at the Laramie County jail.

Lamb was arrested in February for violating bond conditions in a separate case. He has been held without bond at the jail since March and is awaiting trial in that case.