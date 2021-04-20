Cheyenne man sent to prison for threatening woman with crossbow

CHEYENNE (WNE) – A man was sentenced Thursday in Laramie County District Court to three to five years in prison for threatening a woman with a crossbow and injuring a police officer.
Before his sentencing by Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers, Jason A. Martinez pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault and battery (threatening with a weapon) and no contest to felony interference with a peace officer (injury) as part of a plea agreement.
Additional charges of felony aggravated assault and battery (threatening with a weapon), felony interference with a peace officer (injury), misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (resisting) and a habitual criminal charge were dismissed.
Assistant District Attorney Rachel Berkness said the state had recommended prison time because of Martinez’s “significant” criminal history.
At 7:36 p.m. Dec. 17, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report of a threat with a gun. A woman reported that Martinez, the property manager for an apartment complex, came to her door and threatened her with a weapon, saying she needed to leave and that he would shoot her, according to court documents.
Another tenant said he heard yelling and went outside with a small crossbow he kept for protection.
When he arrived, Martinez took the crossbow from the man and pointed it at the woman, saying he’d shoot her with it. After the woman shut the door, Martinez shot an arrow into it, according to court documents.