Cheyenne man suing officers, county for stun gun incident

“I don’t have to do s---,” one of the officers responds. “Step out.”

One of the officers can be heard saying “you’re going to get tased,” and Gillott pulls out a stun gun as Lee drags both Bryant and his mother out onto the porch. His mother yells for them to “leave him alone” then gets struck with the first stun gun probe. Bryant gets hit with the second, and Gillott points the weapon at a man appearing in the doorway.

While Bryant and his mother are screaming in pain, Lee handcuffs Bryant then hands him off to Gillott, who leads him down the steps.

Both were arrested for interfering with a peace officer. Those charges were dropped in April, and the body camera footage was released as evidence in the case.

According to suit documents, Gillott and Lee were responding to a report from Bryant’s estranged wife, who had called the sheriff’s office and said he had sent her an email saying he had cut himself.