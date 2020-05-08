Cheyenne pedestrian dies in apparent hit-and-run crash

A pedestrian died Wednesday in what authorities described as a hit-and-run crash on an Interstate 25 off-ramp north of Cheyenne.
Anthony S. Moudy, 32, was found by Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers near exit 17 shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday, the patrol said. The troopers had been sent to the area for a reported hazard.
Moudy appeared to have been hit by a car, but no witnesses were around when troopers arrived, the patrol said.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper Cross at 307-777-4321.
Moudy is the 26th person to die on Wyoming roads this year. At this time last year, there had been 60 fatalities.
