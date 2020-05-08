Cheyenne pedestrian dies in apparent hit-and-run crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A pedestrian died Wednesday in what authorities described as a hit-and-run crash on an Interstate 25 off-ramp north of Cheyenne.

Anthony S. Moudy, 32, was found by Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers near exit 17 shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday, the patrol said. The troopers had been sent to the area for a reported hazard.

Moudy appeared to have been hit by a car, but no witnesses were around when troopers arrived, the patrol said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper Cross at 307-777-4321.

Moudy is the 26th person to die on Wyoming roads this year. At this time last year, there had been 60 fatalities.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 5 Angry 1