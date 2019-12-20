Cheyenne police back investigating Catholic abuse case

Hart has denied the accusations consistently for the nearly 30 years since the first man came forward alleging he was abused by Hart.

Cheyenne police have declined to name either suspect in the case, citing state statute. In response to a public records request for documents mentioning Hart, the department declined to release the records because they “pertain to an open investigation.”

In a log listing the withheld documents, Cheyenne police wrote that they had not released two probable cause affidavits. Those documents are filed with the court when a prosecutor charges an individual as justification for prosecution.

Malatesta, the police spokesman, said it was typical — especially in high-profile cases — for prosecutors to have police follow up on something from the original investigation. He said he wasn’t sure how long Cheyenne police had been back on the investigation, and he didn’t have a timeline for how long the follow-up work would take.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you. Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.