Cheyenne police body camera footage aids in acquittal

But the confrontation between Abrams and the officers continued to escalate. According to a transcript of Hayes’ body camera recording, Rippy told Abrams, “You’re gonna move out of the way, or we’re gonna go in there to make sure she’s OK. You’ve got two choices.”

Abrams refused to move.

According to one of the recordings of the incident, Hayes shoved Abrams, and within moments, Rippy shocked him with a stun gun and beat him until he was left lying in a pool of his own blood. Abrams was later admitted to the hospital to treat his injuries, which included a brain bleed from several baton wounds.

Prosecutors first charged Abrams with misdemeanor interference. Those charges were soon dropped, and Abrams moved to Arizona, only to get extradited back to Cheyenne on two new felony charges of attempting to injure a police officer.

Those charges, prosecutors said, stemmed from Abrams “attempting to punch (Hayes) with his fist” and “pushing (Rippy) across the room and charging him, attempting to grab him in a violent manner.”

Moxley opted for a bench trial, meaning that Judge Sharpe alone — not a jury — would decide Abrams’ guilt or innocence.