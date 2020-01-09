Cheyenne police interviewing more priests as witnesses in ongoing Catholic clergy investigation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hart has consistently denied the accusations.

The case was apparently with Itzen's office until last month, when Cheyenne police said they were back "following up" on parts of the investigation at the direction of Itzen's office. That work appears to still be going on.

"From what I know about talking with detectives is that there is still some interviewing to do and supplemental reports to be filled out for the case," Inman, the police spokesman, said in an email Thursday.

The criminal investigation is nearly two years old: Cheyenne police previously said they began investigating in April 2018, as the Diocese of Cheyenne was deep into its own investigation into Hart. Police recommended charges in August 2019.

Hart, who is in his late 80s, was the bishop in Cheyenne for 25 years, retiring in 2001. From 1955 to 1976, he was a priest in Kansas City, Missouri, his hometown. Between the early 1990s and earlier this year, he's been accused by at least 16 men of sexual abuse. The Kansas City-St. Joseph Diocese in Missouri has settled with 10 victims who said Hart abused them.

The criminal investigation into Hart has national implications: No bishop in U.S. history has been prosecuted for sexual abuse.

As criminal authorities continue their inquiry, Hart faces expulsion from the priesthood. He will reportedly face a trial at the direction of authorities at the Vatican in Rome. The state of that investigation is unclear: A Vatican spokesman has returned requests for comment only to confirm the existence of the inquiry.

