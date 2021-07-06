Cheyenne police investigate teen's shooting death

Cheyenne police are investigating the Monday shooting of a 14-year-old boy.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the department.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police responded to a call at 1 a.m. Monday on the 1500 block of Taft Avenue for a report of gunshots heard inside a home, police said. Officers found the 14-year-old with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the shooting i asked to contact the department's detective bureau at 307-637-6521.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0