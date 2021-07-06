 Skip to main content
Cheyenne police investigate teen's shooting death
breaking top story

Cheyenne police investigate teen's shooting death

Police lights
Cheyenne police are investigating the Monday shooting of a 14-year-old boy. 

The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the department. 

Police responded to a call at 1 a.m. Monday on the 1500 block of Taft Avenue for a report of gunshots heard inside a home, police said. Officers found the 14-year-old with a gunshot wound. 

He was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. 

Anyone with information on the shooting i asked to contact the department's detective bureau at 307-637-6521.

