Cheyenne police investigate teen's shooting death

Star-Tribune staff
Cheyenne police are investigating the Monday shooting of a 14-year-old boy.
The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the department.
Police responded to a call at 1 a.m. Monday on the 1500 block of Taft Avenue for a report of gunshots heard inside a home, police said. Officers found the 14-year-old with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information on the shooting i asked to contact the department's detective bureau at 307-637-6521.
