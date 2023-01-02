Cheyenne woman arrested following shots fired

CHEYENNE (WNE) — A woman has been arrested following reports of shots being fired Thursday morning at a residence east of Holliday Park.

At approximately 10:55 a.m., Cheyenne Police officers responded to the 1400 block of Rollins Avenue. The preliminary investigation shows the property owner, Peggy Zdenek, 60, of Cheyenne, attempted to conduct an inspection of a tenant’s room but was refused entry.

It is alleged that the two had been involved in an ongoing verbal altercation prior to the incident. Zdenek then reportedly pulled a firearm and shot at the door multiple times while the tenant was inside.

There were two other tenants in the home at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported, according to a CPD news release.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers located Zdenek in the front yard of the residence. She was apprehended at approximately 11:07 a.m. without further incident.

Zdenek was booked into the Laramie County jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment.

This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.