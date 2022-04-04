 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Children found safe after Amber Alert

  • Updated
  • 0

Two children have been found safe following an Amber Alert, authorities said Monday.

Aspen Marie Roth, 4, and Serenity Ann Naslaund, 2, were located and in good condition, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. 

Authorities on Sunday issued an Amber Alert for the pair, who were allegedly taken by their non-custodial mother, Alexis Roth. 

The children were last seen at 10 a.m. Sunday in Buffalo, and authorities suspected they may have been traveling to Grand Prairie, Texas, according to the alert. The children were found in Texas. 

