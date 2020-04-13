Children safe after Amber Alert; mother remains at large

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The four children whose disappearances led to an Amber Alert on Friday afternoon are safe after being found in a Colorado motel room, but the mother remains at large, authorities said Monday morning.

After the Fremont County alert notified authorities in Colorado, the Aurora Police Department located a Dodge truck parked at a truck stop in the city near Denver, according to a Fremont County Sheriff's Office news release. Witnesses gave descriptions that matched those of Stacia Potter-Norris and the four children; Potter-Norris is alleged to have abducted her children from Department of Family Services custody and was believed to have been taking them from Riverton to California.

Witnesses said that they left the stop in a silver or gray Dodge Journey. The Greenwood Village Police Department located the SUV in a parking lot after the alert was updated and then found the children in a nearby hotel.

The department believes Potter-Norris fled in an unknown vehicle shortly before they arrived.

The alert was canceled late Friday night after the children were located. Their ages range from 5 to 14.

