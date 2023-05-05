LARAMIE — An Albany County deputy pulled over a car, and when he reached the driver’s window, he noticed that the driver was extremely nervous. The deputy asked him why.

The problem was the flashing lights on the squad vehicle.

“The lights make me real nervous,” the driver said.

That’s when the deputy did something he had never done before. He asked, “Would it help if I just turn my lights off?”

The deputy had been taking a class in crisis intervention, and had just completed a session on autism. Understanding that some autistic people experience hypersensitivity to bright or flashing lights, the deputy removed the source of the driver’s discomfort.

The driver’s demeanor changed instantly and the deputy was able to complete the traffic stop.

Tracy Young, community engagement consultant for the Coalition to Prevent Suicide and Substance abuse in Albany County, shared the story as a way of explaining how Crisis Intervention Team training (CIT) can affect law enforcement interactions.

The program, in use in more than 2,700 communities nationwide, can help keep people with mental illness out of jail and in treatment, on the road to recovery, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Young coordinates Albany County’s crisis intervention team.

The Albany County Sheriff ’s Department recently hosted a second round of local CIT training in Laramie last week. Attending were sheriff’s department deputies, Laramie Police Department officers, a University of Wyoming officer and representative of the Veterans Administration office in Cheyenne.

CIT training follows a nationally-established curriculum that’s adapted for Albany County and is funded through a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice/Bureau of Justice Assistance.

The class covers nearly two dozen topics, including drug interactions, anxiety, suicide, youth trauma and domestic violence.

The course also discusses stress management for the officers themselves.

In the intense weeklong session, community experts presented ways to identify mental health or substance abuse issues, and how to effectively handle these situations once they are identified.

Those situations are now routine, Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans said.

“A lot of the calls that we get, they may not be classified as a wellness check or a mental health call,” Appelhans said. “There’s an element of either a mental health issue or a drug issue or a combination of both in most every call that we go to.”

“Whether it’s a medical response or a civil response or a criminal response, this training is important because it crosses absolutely everything that we come across,” he said.

For many of the participants, the information they receive is all new.

“They learn all about mental health,” Young said. “They may get snippets of it at the academy, but this is the first time that they learn about excited delirium, hearing voices. They put on headphones and it gives them a sense of what it is to have schizophrenia.”

“The hope is to handle situations better,” Appelhans said. “We want to just give them an understanding of what mental health looks like. It’s not something they get a lot of until they get something like this. At the end of the day we have scenarios, we have other officers come in and role-play scenarios around the mental health issues we talk about, just so they get to actually get to work through those situations with experienced law enforcement that’s been through this.”

This approach to law enforcement is not something that everyone is initially comfortable with,” Young said.

But by Wednesday, after two days of training, the participants are much more understanding, much more open to it.

“I tell them ‘you’ve got to get comfortable with being uncomfortable with mental health issues,’” she said.

Young said the training is a way to not only learn about behavior but also learn what local resources are available.

“We’re building great community partnerships as well, that maybe we weren’t using before, and not just partnerships, we’re building a team,” she said.

The long-term goal, Appelhans said, is to get the CIT so well-established it becomes the norm for law enforcement. To that end, he said, the plan is to have all Albany County deputies and Laramie Police Department officers trained in CIT within two years.

Another goal is helping officers connect with the individuals or agencies who presented at the CIT training.

“It’s getting plugged into all the community resources as well, so that every time, every officer regardless of what call comes in or when the call comes in, is able to provide the best law enforcement service that we possibly can,” he said.

Appelhans described how response might change after taking the training.

Recently, he said, an officer was called to an incident when a person was threatening violence against a neighbor. The person making the threat has a history of substance abuse and mental health issues.

The deputy that was sent had completed CIT training at the first session in October 2022.

“Before, an officer that doesn’t have that training would go and it would have been more of a black-and-white situation. Was a crime committed? Not necessarily the reasons behind it, they wouldn’t have that information, so they go there, no crime was committed, so everything’s fine,” Appelhans said. “Or a crime was committed so we’re going to cite you, arrest you, and that’s that.”

In this case, the deputy went into the situation knowing that the individual had mental health and substance abuse issues. That allowed the deputy to not only intervene on behalf of the neighbor, but also find “the best solution” for the person making the threats.

“Is that a true threat of violence, or is that an individual who may not be taking their meds regularly? Is there something behind the scenes that is leading to a call of service?” Appelhans said.

“We’re taking more of a comprehensive approach,” he said. “Even though we’re in law enforcement and we’re called to serve in that situation, we’re making those referrals to other individuals, entities, clinics, psychiatrists, you name it, people who have just more knowledge and expertise in those areas.”