Cody couple charged in toddler’s death

“Dr. Murray believed these were intentional injuries not caused by accident,” Wead said.

Wead said in the affidavit that Williams and Aune also made vague references alleging the bruising to have come as a result of one of the other children sleepwalking, and Williams said he was told by Aune an injury the child received to her chin occurred when she fell during potty training.

Williams told authorities he had received training to become a nursing assistant in the past, “but they didn’t teach him everything,” Wead said.

“Moshe couldn’t provide a plausible explanation on why he didn’t do more about the injuries,” Wead said.

After an exploratory surgery performed the evening of March 27 at Cody Regional Health, it was determined the girl had a detached bowel, according to the affidavit. Wead said medical staff were concerned about internal bleeding and were attempting to stabilize her so she could be flown to Denver. During the flight to Denver, the child went into cardiac arrest, and then was returned to Cody where she was brought back to life and stabilized.

By the morning of March 28, the girl was at Children’s Hospital Colorado and stabilized on a ventilator, but her chances of survival were not looking good, health officials said.