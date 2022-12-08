Cody couple faces child endangerment charges

CODY (WNE) — A Cody couple was charged with allegedly endangering the welfare of a child on Nov. 16 after Cody Police Officers found meth in their car and home.

Nathan Kittle, 34, and Claire Bowler, 35, were stopped outside of a Cody elementary school after CPD Officer Blake Stinson learned Kittle had been driving his child to school late every day and Kittle had a suspended driver’s license.

When Stinson asked Kittle about his driver’s license, Kittle admitted it had been suspended. He also told officers that his girlfriend, Bowler, was dying, and he needed to drive her to the hospital.

Stinson called an ambulance, the affidavit said. He detected the scent of marijuana in the car. He further noted that both Kittle and Bowler looked in poor health and appeared to have used methamphetamine.

While Bowler was transported to the hospital, Kittle was arrested.

He was charged with one count of endangering a child by allowing the child to remain in a dwelling or vehicle where meth was possessed, stored or ingested, and one count of possessing a controlled substance, methamphetamine.

During a search of Kittle’s vehicle, Stinson found a kit with several syringes, a metal spoon, Q-Tip heads and two ziplock bags with 2.65 grams of meth.

Stinson later got a search warrant for Kittle and Bowler’s residence and found drug paraphernalia and a container containing crystalline white powder.

Bowler tested positive for amphetamine, meth and buprenophrine and “came very close to dying” on Nov. 16, Stinson wrote.

She was subsequently arrested and charged with one count of endangering a child by allowing said child to remain in a dwelling or vehicle where meth is possessed, stored or ingested. She was also charged with one count of possessing a controlled substance, methamphetamine.

Both Bowler and Kittle were given a $10,000 bond each. As of Nov. 30, both remained in the Park County Detention Center.