Cody man faces felony charges following death of Powell resident

POWELL (WNE) — A Cody man was arrested and arraigned Monday on charges stemming from an Aug. 26 collision that resulted in the death of Powell resident Charles Wentz.

Steven Novakovich is being charged with two felonies, including aggravated homicide by vehicle and driving while under the influence/ causing bodily injury.

If convicted of aggravated homicide by vehicle, Novakovich faces up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. DUI/bodily injury carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years and a fine of $2,000 to $5,000.

According to an affidavit written by Wyoming State Trooper Brett Tillery, Novakovich allegedly turned left without signaling on U.S. Highway 14A near milepost 6.8 while following his girlfriend’s vehicle. He then collided with Wentz’s vehicle.

Both Charles and his wife Diana were flown to Billings for care. Charles died from his injuries on Sept. 1.

According to the affidavit, Novakovich drank one can of beer and shots of rum earlier in the day. He was subjected to a field sobriety test on the scene, and a breathalyzer recorded his BAC at 0.121%.

Novakovich did not consent to a blood draw at the scene, but a warrant was later issued and a blood draw was taken. Novakovich was released on pending charges for a first offense DUI and a citation for not wearing a seatbelt and failing to signal. These charges were later dismissed without prejudice.

Novakovich is currently being held on a $50,000 cash or surety bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29 at 10 a.m.