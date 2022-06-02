Cody teen charged in 2021 fatal wreck

CODY (WNE) — A Cody teen who drove into a local motorcyclist on the South Fork last July has now been charged with negligent homicide in the man’s death.

Megan McCann was charged and ordered to appear June 9 on the misdemeanor charge. She faces up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine if found guilty.

Daniel Tudor of Cody, 61, was killed in the crash after being rear-ended on WYO 291.

According to the accident report, McCann, then 18, was driving west into the sun on the highway in her Mazda 3.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Todd Hardesty said in an affidavit that McCann told him the sun was in her eyes and she did not see the motorcycle stopped to make a left turn.

“Witnesses stated that the Mazda had passed several cars that were traveling the speed limit prior to the crash,” Hardesty wrote. “The Mazda struck the motorcycle in the back causing the rider to be thrown from the motorcycle and landing in the eastbound lane.”

Tudor was not wearing a helmet and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. McCann was wearing a seatbelt and not injured.

