Colorado man sentenced to prison in fatal crash in southwest Wyoming

EVANSTON — A Colorado man who was involved in a car crash that claimed the lives of two people last July, including a 12-year-old boy, has been sentenced to spend 7-15 years behind bars.

Braylin Wertenberger appeared in Third District Court on Dec. 23, when a scheduled motions hearing became a change of plea and sentencing hearing after a plea agreement was reached with the Uinta County Attorney’s office.

According to court documents, Wertenberger was driving a 2018 GMC Sierra pickup on the afternoon of July 18, when he slammed into the back of a 2002 Toyota RAV4 that was stopped on Interstate 80 just outside Evanston due to an earlier accident approximately half a mile east. The collision forced the RAV4 into the back of a 2013 Ford truck that was also stopped on the interstate.

Two people died as a result of the crash: 12-year-old Scobey Baker of Wolf Point, Montana, and his grandfather, 71-year-old William Baker, also of Wolf Point.

Law enforcement officers reportedly found drug paraphernalia and residue consistent with heroin use in Wertenberger’s vehicle, and witnesses on the scene estimated the vehicle was traveling at approximately 85 miles per hour as it approached the backed-up traffic.

Wertenberger entered guilty pleas to two counts of aggravated homicide by vehicle and one count of aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 7-15 years for each count of aggravated homicide and 7-10 years for the aggravated assault and battery count, all to be served concurrently.

