Commission recommends three for Wyoming Supreme Court vacancy

  • Updated
Three nominees have been recommended to fill the upcoming Wyoming Supreme Court vacancy, the nominating commission said Wednesday. 

The commission named John G. Fenn, Robert C. Jarosh and Melinda S. McCorkle as candidates for the seat.

Gov. Mark Gordon will make his appointment from the nominees within 30 days. It will be his first nominee to the court. 

Former Wyoming Chief Justice to retire in January

The open seat on the bench is being left by Justice Michael Davis, who was appointed in 2012 and served as chief justice from 2018 to 2021. His retirement comes as he reaches 70, the court's mandatory retirement age.

Fenn is a judge in the Fourth Judicial District Court for Johnson and Sheridan counties. He first joined the bench on appointment in 2007, and has retained the seat in two elections.

The other two nominees are practicing attorneys based in Cheyenne. 

Jarosh, a trial attorney and partner at Hirst Applegate, has been in private practice since 2002. He served as the president of the state bar association in 2016 and 2017. 

McCorkle worked as a prosecutor in the Laramie County District Attorney's office until joining a Cheyenne firm, where she is now a partner, in 2011. 

Both Jarosh and McCorkle have experience in civil rights, personal injury and employment litigation.

All three nominees earned their law degrees at the University of Wyoming.

The judicial nominating commission was led by Chief Justice Kate Fox and included three laywers chosen by the state bar and three laypeople chosen by Gordon.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst

