Committee narrowly advances bill that would ban mugshot release before conviction

A bill that would ban the release of mugshots until a conviction narrowly passed out of the House Judiciary Committee on Monday, and will now head to the House floor.

Opponents on the committee said Monday that the bill wouldn’t stop the problems that come from releasing people’s information upon arrest, since names and recommended charges for those arrested would still be public record.

Four members of the committee voted no on the bill during Monday’s meeting, but it passed by a one-vote margin.

Under current laws, media outlets, law enforcement agencies or county jails can publish mugshots following an arrest. Many now post those online, along with information about the arrests. Information release is limited only in certain circumstances, such as when the person arrested is under 18 or accused of a sex crime.

House Bill 51 was also amended Monday, giving law enforcement and local judges more power to decide when they could override the ban and release mugshots in the interest of public safety or “for any legitimate law enforcement interest or purpose.”

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock Springs, told the committee that the photos can harm people’s reputation, especially if their charges are dropped, and can live on the internet forever.

Wing Lew, a food truck owner in Rock Springs, testified over video on Monday that his mugshot was published in a local newspaper after he was arrested in 2020 for driving under the influence despite blowing a 0.0 on a breathalyzer test. Tests for alcohol or controlled substances came back negative, Lew said, and his charges were dropped.

“The media outlets are quick to publicize arrests, but they take no responsibility in the publication of any dismissals,” Lew told the committee.

Lew said he was “extremely embarrassed,” and worried that his business would suffer.

Rep. Ember Oakley, R-Riverton and a prosecutor in Fremont County, said that law enforcement and lawyers still need access to those photos to confirm people’s identity in court or to locate them when they’re not in custody.

Others who have been arrested and eventually convicted told the Star-Tribune that their mugshots being public ahead of their trials may have influenced the jury against them.

“A lot of people wake up to other people’s bad nights, if you will,” Rock Springs Chief of Police Dwane Pacheco told the committee, “and the court of public opinion, it’s automatically guilty.”

Banks said that most mugshots are taken on “arguably one of the worst days” of that person’s life. Seeing people in jail clothes, Laramie Rep. Karlee Provenza said, can also “indicate” something negative about them to the public.

