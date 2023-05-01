Community members are raising money on behalf of a Thermopolis police officer who was shot Friday afternoon.
Authorities have not released many details about the shooting. But a GoFundMe page created to help the officer's family says Sgt. Mike Mascorro was responding to a follow-up call during an investigation when he got into an altercation with a man.
The man ultimately open fired on Mascorro, according to the GoFundMe page.
He suffered wounds to his right arm, chest and lungs, the statement said.
Mascorro is "currently stable and in good spirits and is continuing to show improvement," his wife said in a Facebook statement reposted by the Thermopolis Police Department.
"Your quick response and deep courage enabled our first-class medical teams to have the best outcome possible," she said.
Law enforcement responded to an incident on Canyon Hills Road, which is on the south end of the town, around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, the Thermopolis Police Department said in a statement.
Mascorro was immediately transported to Hot Springs Health after he was shot. He was later airlifted to Banner Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, the department said in a statement.
He is receiving care for his injures, the GoFundMe statement said. His wife and three children are by his side and need assistance with housing care, travel expenses and other miscellaneous medical bills. As of early Monday afternoon, $9,300 had already been raised.
Police have not said who shot the officer or whether he fired back. Now have they released details on what led up to the shooting.
The incident is under investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. The Thermopolis Police Department and DCI did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.
Multiple law enforcement agencies posted messages online offering thoughts and prayers to the Thermopolis Police Department and law enforcement families.
