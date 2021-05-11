Companies to pay $1 million in joint settlement over magazine scam

Companies that authorities say operated a scam targeting older Wyoming and Colorado residents have been ordered to pay $1 million in a settlement, the states’ attorneys general said Tuesday.

According to a pair of lawsuits filed in 2019 and early 2021, Atlantic Publishers Group and Publishers Partnership Services sent “millions” of mailers between 2016 and 2019. They were made to look like real renewal notices for legitimate magazines, but charged higher prices.

The scam largely affected residents over the age of 60, a release from the Wyoming Attorney General's Consumer Protection Unit said Tuesday.

Atlantic Publishers, which operated out of Colorado, and the Wyoming-based Publishers Partnership Services will be made to pay $500,000 total to each state to support consumer protection efforts.

The AG’s office said hundreds of complaints had been lodged in Wyoming and Colorado about the scam. One 94-year-old Colorado resident reportedly paid $60 for one of the fake renewals claiming to be for her Time magazine subscription. A month later, when she got the real notice from Time, she called and learned they hadn’t gotten any payment from her.