Company denies lawsuit alleging black man subjected to repeated racial harassment

A Washington-based company has denied racial discrimination allegations in a lawsuit filed by a Black man who worked on the grounds crew at Warren Air Force Base in 2017.

The suit, filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, alleges Bryan Wheels was subjected to repeated racial harassment that went unpunished for months.

Wheels was hired in 2015 by Skils’kin, a Washington-based company that matches people with physical and mental disabilities with job opportunities and other employment services.

Starting in 2017, the EEOC alleges, coworkers and at least one manager used racial slurs including the N-word, “monkey” and “jungle bunny” either to refer to Wheels or to his face.

At the time, the complaint states, he was the only Black person employed by Skils’kin at the Cheyenne base.

The lawsuit alleges that Wheels made several complaints to supervisors and managers about the offensive comments between May and December 2017, but the people making them were reportedly not disciplined.

The suit further alleges that he was told by a manager to stop making complaints, and to not tell anyone else about the incidents.

According to the suit, Wheels was told he would be retained year-round, a step up from his seasonal job on the grounds, based on his seniority. After being trained on winter tasks, the suit alleges, he was let go and not asked back the next year while a white employee with less seniority was kept on year-round.

The company denied those claims in its response in U.S. District Court, filed earlier in November. Wheels, they claim, did not follow Skils’kin’s conflict resolution procedure to make his complaints. They also state that Wheels failed to submit a letter indicating he wanted to come back after the winter season, and so was not rehired.

“Employers can’t turn a blind eye to complaints of race-based harassment,” EEOC attorney Michael LaGarde said. “They are obligated to take prompt action towards stopping that behavior, and they can’t discharge or retaliate against someone who makes those complaints.”

Other incidents alleged in the suit include coworkers calling Wheels a “token hire,” making a racist statement about the NBA and relaying another employee saying that “all blacks should die.” The suit also alleges that a coworker told Wheels that he and a supervisor were going to make him their “b****.”

In one instance, the complaint alleges, a supervisor used the N-word in front of Wheels and then told someone who objected that Wheels did not care and would not say anything.

The EEOC is asking Skils’kin to cease all discrimination and retaliation against employees and to institute new policies and programs against racial harassment. It’s also seeking back pay for the months Wheels went without work after being let go, payment for losses he suffered from losing the job and punitive damages.

The company in its Nov. 8 response asked the court to dismiss the suit without prejudice, or to send the case to a jury if needed.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.