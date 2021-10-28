Continued surge in Wyoming prisons finds 117 new COVID-19 cases in last week

Wyoming prisons reported 117 new cases of COVID-19 in the last week, according to a count released Thursday.

Last week, the state's five facilities reported 222 total positive results, the most in a single testing period of the pandemic.

That, combined with 148 people testing positive the week before (the previous high), meant that around one in every five people in Wyoming Department of Corrections facilities had been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. Roughly half of those cases were asymptomatic.

Around 65% of those testing positive, WDOC spokesperson Paul Martin said last week, have been fully inoculated against the coronavirus.

The Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle reported the most cases this week, 42 total with five among staff.

The Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution, which is coming off of the state's largest prison COVID outbreak — reporting 116 and 118 cases in subsequent weeks — found 30 cases in this round, five of them in employees.

Twenty-four people tested positive at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton this week, five of those from staff. Last week, 81 residents were found with the virus, or around one-third of its population. The farm did not report staff infections from the last round of testing due to a shipping delay, but reported in the most recent count that four employees tested positive last week.

The state penitentiary in Rawlins reported 16 cases this week, nine of them among staff. The Wyoming Women's Center in Lusk found five total positives, two from employees.

In a given week, 20% of all prison populations are tested for COVID-19. But if a facility finds one or more cases, WDOC policy dictates the entire population is tested in the next round. However, if someone tests positive, they are excluded from the testing pool for 90 days after they stop showing symptoms.

