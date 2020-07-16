Contract health care worker at Wyoming State Penitentiary tests positive for COVID-19

A contract health care worker at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins has tested positive for COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Corrections announced Thursday evening.
The individual, who is now self-quarantining, did not have any exposure to inmates, according to the department. There are currently no positive cases within the Rawlins facility, or any other Wyoming prison, according to the announcement.
Five staff members at the state penitentiary who had "extended direct contact" with the patient are quarantining but haven't experienced symptoms of the coronavirus.
The plans to test the entire Wyoming Department of Corrections inmate and staff population have been moved from August to next week because of the new case. The Wyoming Department of Health recommended that change.
In April, a staff member at the Wyoming Women's Center in Lusk tested positive for the virus but has fully recovered.
Carbon County, where Rawlins is located, has confirmed 17 cases of COVID-19. The county has 14 additional probable cases, or patients who have had direct contact with a laboratory-confirmed coronavirus patient and began exhibiting symptoms.
Last month, 87 inmates returned to Wyoming from a private prison in Mississippi and were tested upon their arrival. None came back positive.
The Department of Corrections said it continues to test and quarantine all newly committed inmates.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.