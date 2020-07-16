Contract health care worker at Wyoming State Penitentiary tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A contract health care worker at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins has tested positive for COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Corrections announced Thursday evening.

The individual, who is now self-quarantining, did not have any exposure to inmates, according to the department. There are currently no positive cases within the Rawlins facility, or any other Wyoming prison, according to the announcement.

Five staff members at the state penitentiary who had "extended direct contact" with the patient are quarantining but haven't experienced symptoms of the coronavirus.

The plans to test the entire Wyoming Department of Corrections inmate and staff population have been moved from August to next week because of the new case. The Wyoming Department of Health recommended that change.

In April, a staff member at the Wyoming Women's Center in Lusk tested positive for the virus but has fully recovered.