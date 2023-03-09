Coroner James Whipps identified a person who died in jail Wednesday as 62-year-old Wayne Kenneth Sanchez of Casper, the Natrona County Coroner's Office said in a release Thursday.

Sanchez died in the Natrona County Detention Center after suffering an apparent medical event.

The release also states that next of kin have been notified and an autopsy is being conducted.

Sanchez was arrested Wednesday after a minor traffic accident. During the investigation of the crash, police say they developed probably cause to arrest Sanchez on a drug violation.

As part of policy, Sanchez was taken to Banner Wyoming Medical Center for an evaluation before being cleared to be taken to the jail.

Police said after Sanchez fell unconscious at the jail, staff from several agencies attempted to provide care.

“The cause of this fatal event initially appears to be medical in nature and is under active investigation,” police said Wednesday.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the Natrona County Coroner's Office are conducting an investigation. The Casper Police Department said it would be conducting its own internal investigation as well.