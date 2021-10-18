COVID-19 cases in Wyoming prisons at highest level of pandemic

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

WMCI has been in a complete lockdown since last week, which means residents have 30 minutes out of their cells each day to shower, exercise and make calls. They take meals in their units, Martin said, and schooling and other programs have been paused.

Seventeen inmates also tested positive at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton last week.

The Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp found seven total cases, two among staff. Five tested positive at the Wyoming Women's Center and three at the Wyoming State Penitentiary, with three of those cases coming from facility employees.

From late summer through the early fall, unvaccinated staff were driving infections among employees and inmates. Staff vaccination rates through the end of August were 38%, in line with Wyoming's general adult population, while around 58% of the prisons' incarcerated populations were fully inoculated. Updated numbers were not immediately available Monday.

According to the Wyoming Department of Corrections' policies, 20% of inmates and staff at all facilities are tested for COVID during any given week. If testing finds at least one case, the entire facility is tested the following week.