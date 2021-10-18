COVID-19 cases surge in Wyoming prisons

Last week, 109 people incarcerated at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington tested positive for COVID-19.

Seven staff members at WMCI were also found to have the virus. As of mid-September, 574 people were incarcerated at the Torrington facility.

Testing found 148 total cases of coronavirus across Wyoming's five state prison facilities. The week before last, just 19 cases of COVID-19 were found across all facilities.

Seventeen inmates tested positive at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton.

The Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp found seven total cases, two among staff. Five tested positive at the Wyoming Women's Center and three at the Wyoming State Penitentiary, with three of those cases coming from facility employees.

The most recent case count is the highest since the state's coronavirus cases surged last winter. From late summer through the early fall, unvaccinated staff were driving infections among employees and inmates. Staff vaccination rates through the end of August were 38%, in line with Wyoming's general adult population, while around 58% of the prisons' incarcerated populations were fully inoculated.

According to the Wyoming Department of Corrections' policies, 20% of inmates and staff at all facilities are tested for COVID during any given week. If testing finds at least one case, the entire facility is tested the following week.

