COVID slowly returning to Wyoming prisons

A small number of COVID-19 cases have been detected at Wyoming prisons in the last couple of weeks, according to recent reports from the Department of Corrections.

After several weeks with zero total reported positive results, nine cases of COVID-19 were detected last week across three facilities in the state.

Department spokesperson Paul Martin said 64% of people incarcerated in Wyoming state prisons are fully vaccinated as of Money, with another 20% having received just one shot.

“Vaccinations are available to those who would like it,” Martin said in an email Monday. “However, they have a shelf life and expire...In that case we obtain new dosages from the local health (department).”

Last week, an undisclosed amount of doses, which Martin said were likely Moderna, had to be discarded at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton after they expired. It was only a “couple days” until the facility received more, Martin said Monday.

Martin said staff vaccinations are not tracked because WDOC employees may be vaccinated outside of the facilities.