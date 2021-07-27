COVID slowly returning to Wyoming prisons

A small number of COVID-19 cases have been detected at Wyoming prisons in the last couple of weeks, according to recent reports from the Department of Corrections.
After several weeks with zero total reported positive results, nine cases of COVID-19 were detected last week across three facilities in the state.
Department spokesperson Paul Martin said 64% of people incarcerated in Wyoming state prisons are fully vaccinated as of Money, with another 20% having received just one shot.
“Vaccinations are available to those who would like it,” Martin said in an email Monday. “However, they have a shelf life and expire...In that case we obtain new dosages from the local health (department).”
Last week, an undisclosed amount of doses, which Martin said were likely Moderna, had to be discarded at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton after they expired. It was only a “couple days” until the facility received more, Martin said Monday.
Martin said staff vaccinations are not tracked because WDOC employees may be vaccinated outside of the facilities.
Neither WDOC nor the Wyoming Department of Health has information on how many, if any, of these more recent cases are being caused by the Delta variant. The state’s lab is sequencing “a much higher percentage of positive samples than any other state,” WDH spokesperson Kim Deti said Monday, but the lab doesn’t match those results to specific cases at this point.
“Based on the sequencing we’ve already been doing, as well as CDC estimates, we believe the Delta variant is already dominant in Wyoming,” Deti said, “so it is likely that most new cases are involving the Delta variant at this time.”
Between the middle of June and early July, random testing of 20% of each prison’s population found no cases at any facility in Wyoming.
Five total positive results were found across all facilities between then and the beginning of May, with several weeks reporting zero total cases.
By July 9, positive results began to reappear.
Three total cases were reported that week — one at the honor farm and two at the state penitentiary in Rawlins. The week after, 11 cases — the department’s highest number of positive test results since March — were found at the honor farm, state penitentiary and the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington.
At WMCI, four of five positive results recorded last week and the week before were found in staff members.
According to department policy, Martin said, all facilities with positive results test 100% of inmates and staff in the following round.
Those who test positive are placed in isolation units, separate from the general population.
“Facility lockdowns are reserved for severe outbreaks,” Martin said. “A facility may have several positive results and not be locked down.”
In order to stop cases spreading between facilities, Martin said inmates are not being moved around the WDOC system for the time being.
If one of the prisons does go into lockdown after a high volume of cases are detected, that includes even those who have been vaccinated.
