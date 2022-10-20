CPD arrest man sought on violent charges

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Cheyenne police early Tuesday arrested a man wanted for multiple violent felony charges, according to a Wednesday afternoon news release.

At approximately 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, Cheyenne police officers were dispatched to a report of a man holding a woman at gunpoint in a vehicle at the Red Lion Hotel on Fox Farm Road.

Marcus Baumstarck, 25, of Rapid City, South Dakota, and the woman were allegedly traveling in a vehicle together and had a verbal altercation, according to the release.

The woman reportedly asked multiple times to exit the vehicle, but Baumstarck refused. He then allegedly held a gun to her head and threatened to shoot her while driving. The woman tried to jump out of the moving vehicle, but Baumstarck allegedly pulled her back and attempted to strangle her.

Baumstarck pulled into the parking lot of the Red Lion Hotel, and the woman reportedly screamed for help. An employee heard the scream, approached the vehicle and opened the passenger door, at which point the woman was able to escape.

Baumstarck reportedly then drove away from the scene.

Officers determined Baumstarck had felony warrants out of Colorado. Officers also completed a probable cause affidavit for strangulation of a household member, aggravated assault, kidnapping and reckless endangering with a firearm.

Later that afternoon, police discovered that Baumstarck was at a residence near the 800 block of West Sixth Street. At 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, officers observed him leaving the residence and conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Deming Drive and Ames Avenue, the release said.

Baumstarck was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Laramie County jail on the charges listed above.