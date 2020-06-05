Criminal investigation into Wyoming clergy sexual abuse drags into third year

Messages sent to Itzen this week were not returned.

Cheyenne Police launched an initial investigation in April 2018, after the Diocese of Cheyenne began an independent inquiry into Hart. The stagnation has frustrated one of the alleged victims and his family.

“Day after day we wait to hear from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office regarding the criminal prosecution into Joseph Hart,” a relative of the alleged victim told the Star-Tribune. “We have struggled to remain patient. As a family we have been further victimized by the lack of response from the prosecutor.”

The relative added their “belief in the system has been shattered.”

Hart has been dogged by accusations of sexual abuse for roughly 30 years, stretching beyond his time as the head of the Catholic flock in Wyoming and through his prior 20 years as a priest in Missouri. At least six men have accused Hart of sexually abusing them in Wyoming, and the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph has settled lawsuits with several more alleged victims.

Hart has consistently denied the accusations. An email sent earlier this week to his lawyer was not returned. The attorney, Tom Jubin, has not returned messages sent by the Star-Tribune over the past several months.