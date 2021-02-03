Crow Tribe files to vacate judgment restricting tribal hunting rights

The motion is formally filed against Repsis, a former game warden, and Brian Nesvik, director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

“The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is continuing to evaluate the current legal status of this case,” said Game and Fish spokeswoman Sara DiRienzo.

The department did not comment further, citing pending litigation in the case.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Regardless of whether the Wyoming court and the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals were right back in 1994 and 1995, the U.S. Supreme Court now says that those decisions are inconsistent with how the Supreme Court understands the law,” said Lewerenz. “The US Supreme Court now says that the Crow do have a continuing off-reservation treaty hunting right and that the Crow Tribe can exercise that right within the Bighorn National Forest, so long as it’s not within an area of the forest that has been occupied.”

The Repsis case decision, despite being repudiated in the highest court, was used against Herrera when his case was sent back down to circuit court in Sheridan. A judge ruled in June 2020 that land in the national forest was occupied, and therefore under the conservation restrictions of the Game and Fish Department.