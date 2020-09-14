Dale Wayne Eaton will undergo mental evaluation as state of Wyoming again seeks his execution

But the judge went on to stress that rules exist in Wyoming to make competency evaluations fair, including that the evaluator will be selected by the Wyoming State Hospital, an agency independent of the district attorney’s office.

“In this case, the defendant has counsel who are aware of the impending evaluation in its scope, and the defendant will have the opportunity to consult his counsel regarding the evaluation,” Forgey said during a 10-minute virtual hearing.

Eaton’s evaluation will be conducted in person and outside the Wyoming State Hospital, Forgey said. Eaton is currently being held at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington.

For years, Eaton was Wyoming’s lone death row inmate. In 2004, a jury concluded he should be put to death for the murder, rape and kidnapping of Lisa Marie Kimmell, an 18-year-old woman who went missing in 1988 while driving from Denver to Billings, Montana. Eight days after she vanished, fishermen found her body floating in the North Platte River.