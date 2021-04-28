DCI employee sentenced for disturbance of the peace

CHEYENNE (WNE) – Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation employee Tina Trimble has pleaded guilty in Cheyenne Municipal Court to disturbance of the peace.

In a stipulated plea agreement filed April 20, Trimble pleaded guilty to disturbance of the peace (rude behavior), a violation of city code. She was originally charged with disturbance of the peace (fighting).

Trimble was fined $500, and she must complete an ethics in law enforcement course within 90 days from the entry of judgement, according to court documents.

She was also ordered by the court to write an apology letter to the victim in the case, a Cheyenne business owner, within 15 days.

DCI front desk staff confirmed Trimble is currently employed with the agency, but they would not confirm her current title or position. DCI Interim Director Forrest Williams declined to comment on the charges. Gay Woodhouse, Trimble’s attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.

On Oct. 10, Trimble was walking near CrossFit Cheyenne, 514 W. 19th St., and intentionally threw a receipt that landed inside the business, according to court documents.

When owner Christi King asked Trimble to pick up the receipt, she refused, becoming “hostile and argumentative.”