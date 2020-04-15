DCI: Platte County sheriff's deputy shot and killed man holding ax at scene of family fight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Platte County sheriff’s deputy was responding to a reported family fight earlier this month when he shot and killed a man holding a double-sided ax, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation said Wednesday.

The investigative agency declined to name the sheriff’s deputy in a prepared statement issued by email in response to a series of Star-Tribune requests for information regarding the shooting. DCI, did, however, identify the deceased man as David M. Cain, 36.

DCI’s Interim Director Forrest “Frosty” Williams said in response to follow up question that he would not release the deputy’s name on the basis of a request by Sheriff Clyde Harris.

According to the statement, on April 1 a member of the man’s family called 911 and said a disturbance between two brothers was ongoing at a house southeast of Wheatland. When a deputy arrived at the house, Cain — who was already holding the ax — confronted him, according to DCI.

Although the unnamed deputy told Cain to drop the ax, according to DCI, he did not. Cain instead walked toward the deputy “with the ax raised in a threatening manner,” the investigating agency said. The deputy shot Cain, who was later pronounced dead at Platte County Memorial Hospital, according to DCI.