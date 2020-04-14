DEA: Mountain West fast food restaurants forfeit another $900k in money laundering case

One of the safe-deposit boxes was entirely full with cash in held grocery bags when federal agents seized it in June 2018, according to the documents. Records kept of access to the safe deposit box indicated that all of the 16 times Monica Rodriguez-Lopez accessed the box over the course of nine years she appeared to be pregnant, which prosecutors insinuated was actually the outline of a false belly filled with cash.

Both safe deposit boxes were -- according to the prosecutors' filing -- registered in the name of Rodriguez-Lopez. One was also registered in Adriana Rodriguez's name.

The documents state that invoices sent by El Potosino Foods -- the Colorado food supplier alleged to be at the center of the scheme -- indicate that the restaurant and food distributor laundered money by inflating the price of food items in order to make drug money look like payment for ingredients. A package of tortillas, the documents state by way of example, increased in cost from about $3 to nearly $15 in shipments sent a week apart from one another.

El Potosino was run by Jose Aguilar-Martinez, whom Tyree has previously referred to as the investigation's target. The government's filings indicate that at least $13,000 of the money already forfeited was taken from accounts belonging to Aguilar-Martinez.