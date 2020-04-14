DEA: Mountain West fast food restaurants forfeit another $900k in money laundering case

Restaurateurs on Tuesday walked away from more than $900,000 that federal law enforcement had alleged was part of a drug money laundering scheme linking Wyoming and Colorado fast-food restaurants to Mexican drug cartels.
The news came via a federal court filing in which lawyers for Monica's Taco Shop in Colorado Springs -- as well as four people associated with the restaurant -- announced they would withdraw their claim to two safe deposit boxes and a bank account. Court documents filed in the case indicate that the safe deposit boxes held $805,000 cash and the bank account was worth another $101,000.
When reached by phone late Tuesday afternoon, a DEA spokesman declined to talk in detail about the civil forfeiture proceedings or a parallel criminal case that has been conducted largely behind sealed court filings. David Tyree, who leads the agency's Wyoming office, confirmed, though, the amounts of money forfeited in the case's most recent public filing.
The latest forfeitures are in addition to another $200,000 that has been turned over to the government since the case became public in early 2019.
According to court documents filed by prosecutors last year, the bank account forfeited Tuesday was registered in the names of Raul Rodriguez, Guillermina Lopez and Adriana E. Rodriguez, all of Colorado Springs, as well as in the name of Monica's Taco Shop, a restaurant on the east side of the southern Colorado city.
One of the safe-deposit boxes was entirely full with cash in held grocery bags when federal agents seized it in June 2018, according to the documents. Records kept of access to the safe deposit box indicated that all of the 16 times Monica Rodriguez-Lopez accessed the box over the course of nine years she appeared to be pregnant, which prosecutors insinuated was actually the outline of a false belly filled with cash.
Both safe deposit boxes were -- according to the prosecutors' filing -- registered in the name of Rodriguez-Lopez. One was also registered in Adriana Rodriguez's name.
The documents state that invoices sent by El Potosino Foods -- the Colorado food supplier alleged to be at the center of the scheme -- indicate that the restaurant and food distributor laundered money by inflating the price of food items in order to make drug money look like payment for ingredients. A package of tortillas, the documents state by way of example, increased in cost from about $3 to nearly $15 in shipments sent a week apart from one another.
El Potosino was run by Jose Aguilar-Martinez, whom Tyree has previously referred to as the investigation's target. The government's filings indicate that at least $13,000 of the money already forfeited was taken from accounts belonging to Aguilar-Martinez.
Authorities say that Aguilar-Martinez has connections with a Mexican drug cartel: his phone number turned up in previous investigations of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.
Zambada and Guzmán run the Sinaloa Cartel, which is thought to be among the largest drug trafficking organizations in the world. A federal jury in New York last year convicted Guzmán of crimes including operating a continuing criminal enterprise and murder. He was sentenced to life in prison. Zambada still evades law enforcement.
According to prosecutors’ filings, Aguilar-Martinez would provide money from drug sales to the restaurants, which would then deposit the money into restaurant bank accounts disguised as food sales. El Potosino would then issue falsified invoices for ingredients and supplies to the restaurants. The restaurateurs would then pay El Potosino for items that the restaurants never actually received, according to the government. When El Potosino deposited those checks in its accounts, the money would then appear legitimate.
Among restaurants named in the civil case are Rodolfo’s Mexican Grill in Cheyenne, Rolando’s Mexican Grill in Cheyenne and Almanza’s Mexican Food in Laramie. Although the Laramie restaurant is named in the civil filings, which began in November, the government has not publicly sought the forfeiture of any of its money, save for an account opened in Aguilar-Martinez’s name but that authorities said was associated with the restaurant. An attorney for the restaurant’s owners has said his clients strongly denied wrongdoing.
The civil filings also indicate an account associated with Rolando’s Mexican Grill closed before law enforcement began investigating the case.
Many named restaurants denied the governments’ claims and asked for return of the money. A judge in April of last year denied a request to dismiss the case. The same month, prosecutors asked that the case be put on hold, saying they needed first to focus on a related criminal investigation. That six-month hold was renewed in October. The government has twice since filed sealed updates to the court.
