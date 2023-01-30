Deal possible in $8,000 Scotch theft case

JACKSON (WNE) — A man charged with stealing a bottle of Scotch worth nearly $8,000 from a Jackson liquor store is seeking to plead the felony he was originally charged with down to a misdemeanor.

Marian Firu, 50, is charged with felony theft.

The deal his public defender, Elisabeth Trefonas, is seeking with Teton County prosecutors would bump the charge against Firu down to a misdemeanor. In exchange, he would plead guilty.

If the bottle was never opened, Firu also wouldn’t have to pay $8,000 in restitution, Trefonas said.

Prosecutors need to determine whether the bottle that was stolen is unopened and in salable condition, according to Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Zane Aukee.

Trefonas told Circuit Court Judge James Radda on Thursday that Firu is in deportation proceedings because he arrived in the United States through the U.S.-Mexico border to seek asylum from Romania.

Immigrants who have committed a “crime of moral turpitude” can be deported or denied entry into the United States. But people in that situation may still be eligible for a green card or visa if their infraction is deemed a “petty offense.”

In Wyoming a felony theft comes with a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine — if the value of the stolen property is $1,000 or more. If the value of the stolen property is less than $1,000, the maximum penalty for misdemeanor theft is six months in jail, a $750 fine, or both.

Firu’s sentence hasn’t been determined.

Police say Firu shoplifted a $7,449 bottle of Dalmore 35 Year Scotch from The Liquor Store on Nov. 1. Officers said security footage from that same day showed a man concealing the bottle in the “crotch area of his pants” as he exited the store.