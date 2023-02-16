CODY (WNE) — Carolyn Aune, one of the defendants charged with the alleged murder of 2-year-old Paisleigh Williams, has asked the court to reduce her bond amount, allowing her to post bail and live with a sponsor until her trial.

After filing the Feb. 6 motion to amend the bond, Aune’s counsel, Elisabeth Trefonas, filed another motion Feb. 8 requesting the court allow Aune to dress in civilian clothes and walk into the courtroom without ankle restraints during the jury trial.

Trefonas wrote in the motion, “compelling a prisoner to stand trial in [jail] clothing before a jury ... constitutes denial of the prisoner’s right to a presumption of innocence.”

According to the Feb. 8 motion, Aune further requested she not be transported to the trial within sight of any prospective or actual jury member.

Deputy Park County and Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield, representing the state in this case, objected to the modification of Aune’s bond conditions.

Trefonas requested the “least restrictive” bond condition, “which will reasonably assure the appearance of the person as required.” She also argued for modified bond conditions because Aune has been detained in the Park County Detention Center since March 2021.

Trefonas said Aune is not a flight risk because her three children remain in Park County with family. The motion said Aune, if released, would purchase an ankle monitor, allowing her movements to be tracked.

As of Feb. 14, District Court Judge Bobbi Overfield had not yet issued any rulings on Aune’s motions, but Trefonas has requested the court schedule a hearing to address the requests.

Aune’s jury trial is scheduled for April 17.