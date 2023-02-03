CHEYENNE (WNE) — A Laramie County Circuit Court judge ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence from the recent Dell Range Boulevard shooting investigation for a criminal trial in district court.

Judge Sean Chambers made the decision following a preliminary hearing for the three co-defendants involved in the case and informed them the court found probable cause due to evidence presented by the state and testimony from Cheyenne Police Department Detective Alex Huff.

Tirso Munguia, 19, will stand trial after being charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of 16-year-old Triumph High School student Angelina Harrison. Evidence revealed he was in possession of the weapon when it went off, leading to the alleged accidental killing of Harrison on Jan. 9.

Munguia was sitting beside Cody Nicholson, 18, in the backseat of a vehicle driven by Sarah Heath, 26, on Dell Range Boulevard the night of the shooting. Harrison was sitting in the front passenger seat beside Heath and was struck by a bullet recovered from the front dashboard of the car.

One count of felony accessory after the fact to involuntary manslaughter was charged against Nicholson and Heath for separate reasons.

Nicholson was the owner of the firearm and fled the scene with the weapon following the shooting without contacting law enforcement, according to court documents and testimony.

Both teens were arrested and booked that night, and it wasn’t until 10 days later that Heath was also arrested as a suspect in connection with the shooting.

She was charged with accessory to the crime, three counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor and one count of possession of marijuana.

The time and location of the three co-defendants’ trial has not been announced.