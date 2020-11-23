Deputy injured after suspect tries to flee, Sweetwater County sheriff's office says

A Sweetwater County sheriff's deputy was injured early Saturday while attempting to stop a drunk driving suspect who authorities say tried to flee a traffic stop.

The deputy and a trainee stopped a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Tommy Gene Vensor of Rock Springs at 1:46 a.m. Saturday on suspicion of drunk driving and failing to maintain a proper lane of travel, according to a sheriff's office statement. They also learned that Vensor had an active warrant for his arrest.

Vensor, the sheriff's office says, refused to get out of the vehicle to perform field sobriety tests. Instead, he allegedly shifted the car into gear and tried to drive away.

The deputy tried to shift the vehicle back into park. In the process, she was dragged by her arm for about 10 feet before falling onto the road, the sheriff's office says. Her head and arm just missed the rear wheel of the vehicle.

The deputy, who was not named by the sheriff's office, suffered bruising and abrasions. She was treated and released from a local hospital.

Vensor was later arrested without incident at his home on a warrant. He is suspected of driving under the influence, fleeing, felony interference of a peace officer and multiple traffic offenses.

Vensor was being held Monday at Sweetwater County Detention Center while awaiting his initial court appearance.

