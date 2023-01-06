Despite board's recommendation, man's attempt at sentence reduction denied

Kerry Eugene Garnett is newly married and hopes to use his computer programming skills to start a game design business with his wife. He is also serving 50 to 90 years in prison for his role in a murder committed when he was 18 years old.

Garnett, 57, didn't actually kill anyone when he and a friend attempted to beat and rob a man nearly 40 years ago. The man who did the stabbing, who was a few months shy of his 18th birthday at the time, is free after being paroled, the Wyoming Department of Corrections said.

But Garnett's attempts to get out of prison have so far failed. In June 2021, the Wyoming Board of Parole unanimously voted to recommend his release. However, Gov. Mark Gordon rejected his commutation request in February 2022.

Garnett was notified of the rejection towards the end of last year, but he, his family, his attorney and even his sentencing judge continue to hope for a sentence reduction.

“I have gone through elementary school, middle school, high school, nine years of higher education and have been a practicing attorney for more than a decade,” Ian K. Sandefer, Garnett’s attorney, noted in a petition filed with the Wyoming Board of Parole. “Throughout this time, Kerry has remained incarcerated for his role in this homicide.”

The murder

During the spring of 1984, Garnett and James Allen Browning planned to beat and rob the owner of the former Valli-Hi Supper Club in Torrington, the petition said. Garnett had just turned 18 years old, and Browning was four months from turning 18.

The owner, James G. Exley, gave free drinks to Garnett and Browning after all other customers had left one night. After midnight, Garnett struck Exley over the head with a liquor bottle.

Garnett pulled Exley to his feet, and Browning stabbed him multiple times and killed him, the petition states.

The teens busted a sliding glass door to make it look like someone had broken into the club. Then they stole money, liquor, a phone, an electric razor and jewelry from Exley's body; they also slashed his waterbed.

Garnett is serving a longer prison sentence than the person who committed the murder because of their four-month age gap, scarce sentencing reductions in Wyoming and the felony murder rule — a law that allows a person to be charged with first-degree murder for a killing that occurs during a dangerous felony, even if they are not the killer.

Garnett maintains he didn't intend to kill Exley, but he was treated as if he did because he participated in the robbery. He is set to serve a consecutive sentence of 20 to 25 years for that crime.

"He's essentially set to die in prison," Sandefer said.

Recommended reduction

The Wyoming Board of Parole has recommended Garnett along with dozens of other inmates for reductions of their sentences during the last two decades.

The panel heard over 145 commutation petitions from 2005 to 2022, said Margaret M. White, executive director of the parole board. Of those, at least 65 recommendations were sent to the governor's office.

Gov. Mark Gordon has received at least 14 recommendations during his tenure. He has granted three of those, said Michael Pearlman, the governor’s spokesperson.

“The governor has not commuted any life sentences,” said Pearlman. “I can’t offer a comment as to the governor’s position on the felony murder rule. None of his commutations involved the felony murder rule."

Gordon’s most recent commutation was on Dec. 20, when he reduced the sentence of Mark Farnham, a man who had shot a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper. Farnham’s current sentence is 55 years, 6 months, and 20 days to 75 years; it will be reduced to 53 years, 6 months, and 20 days to 75 years.

The governor considers the position of the victims and their families, the inmate’s remorse and disciplinary record, and the inmate’s participation in rehabilitative programs for clemency requests.

Exley's family did not attend the commutation hearings; their stance on the possibility of a sentencing reduction for Garnett is unknown.

Garnett was a high school dropout and already addicted to drugs and alcohol by the time he committed the crime. His alcoholic father let him start drinking at the age of 9. He was sexually abused by his father's friend when he was 12. And his teenage years were not any better.

"Like many offenders, Garnett's childhood was largely not a happy one," the petition said.

His initial crime wasn't his only strike against him though.

In 2009, Garnett planned with other inmates to escape from a North Dakota prison after he served 25 years and attended more than 20 failed parole hearings. But he and his cellemate confessed to detention staff before ever attempting to go through with it. He pleaded guilty to attempted escape and was sentenced to two years.

Garnett has obtained his GED, became a tutor for other inmates, enrolled in college courses, learned to program, taught himself several languages, completed counseling such as anger management and got married.

"I have never had much faith in the ability of prison to rehabilitate; however, this young man is the exception," Lorraine S. Fresquez, an executive secretary for the board of parole in 1993, said in a recommendation.

The felony murder rule

Garnett’s case is representative of issues that many inmates face in Wyoming and across the country, said Daniel Fetsco, a former parole board director and University of Wyoming professor.

The felony murder rule has been identified as a “lopsided and unfair policy” by many activists and scholars, he said. “Many of these people serving life for murder weren’t even in the room when the person was killed.”

It is a legal anomaly. The criminal justice system is based upon judging people by their intent. The felony murder rule goes against that.

The legal doctrine is believed to have originated in England, which is how it made its way over to the United States. The majority of the world has done away with it. But most states continue to use it in their criminal systems.

“It’s sort of this American arrogance that we are the best country in the world, so if we decide we want to be hard on criminals, who cares what other countries do,” Fetsco said. “It’s cruel and barbaric. Most of these people are not Ted Bundy or some ax murderer.”

Commutations decline

Those serving life in prison are rarely given the opportunity to have their sentence reduced, even if they are rehabilitated.

In Wyoming, the amount of people who had their sentences commuted drastically dropped off after the mid-90s. Then Gov. Mike Sullivan, who served from 1987 to 1995, shortened 218 inmate’s sentences, said Fetsco.

In comparison, only 36 inmates' sentences were reduced in the last 28 years.

The Wyoming Board of Parole can recommend any inmate they wish, but typically they’ve recommended people with life sentences. About one in seven inmates is serving life, according to Fetsco.

“The parole board stopped recommending as many people because of the writing on the wall,” he said. “They noticed after Sullivan that not as many recommendations were accepted, and they were just getting shot down over and over.”

Age brings its own set of complications, Fetsco said. In Garnett’s case, the two friends were only separated in age by months. This has made and will continue to make it much harder for Garnett to be granted an earlier release.

“He was only four months older than his co-defendant,” said Fetsco. “How do we draw the line? It’s a tough thing to do to play God in those situations.”

All these factors contributed to exploding prison populations over the last 50 years: more in and less out.

Wyoming is no exception. The state's per capita incarceration rate topped the nationwide average in 2015 for the first time since the data's conception, the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics said.

“I understand that eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth approach, but I also understand the concept of forgiveness and mercy,” Fetsco said.