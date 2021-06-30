Details released in Cheyenne child murder case

Orona then smoked marijuana with Lamb in their bedroom until about 4:30 a.m., when they both fell asleep.

The next morning, Orona said, Lamb asked her if they had clean sheets. He said he wanted to change the children’s sheets because Athian had vomited earlier, that he would take care of it and not to worry about getting up. Orona told the detective Lamb was “being nicer than normal.”

At around 8:30 a.m., Lamb asked Orona to drive her daughter to Goins Elementary School because he was worried she would be late. Orona said this was out of the ordinary, and that even if the girl was late to school, Lamb would walk with her because it was such a short distance.

The three left the apartment, leaving behind Athian and his brother, who were still in bed.

Orona said she and Lamb returned to the apartment at about 8:40 a.m. and smoked marijuana together. Athian’s brother was awake, but Orona said she did not see Athian and believed he was still asleep.

Orona went back to bed at 9:30 a.m. While she was in bed, Orona said Lamb was going to do chores, and that she heard him opening trash bags at one point.

At about 12:15 p.m., Orona said Lamb woke her up and told her Athian was missing, and that the apartment door was open.