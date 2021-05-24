Diamondville couple alleges wrongful arrest, intimidation in lawsuit against police

A Diamondville couple is suing the southwest Wyoming town and three police officers, who the couple says wrongfully arrested and charged the husband without cause.
The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in December, says Phillip Viviano was arrested in December 2017 after police responded to a third-party report of a disturbance in their home. The lawsuit further alleges that police coerced Viviano’s wife into lying about his actions and into requesting a protection order against him.
According to court documents, Viviano was thrown to the ground and forcibly handcuffed by three officers inside his home. He was then reportedly removed from the home and placed in a patrol car, while the suit alleges there was no active warrant or probable cause for his arrest.
The Diamondville Police Department officers named in the case are then-Chief of Police Mike Thompson (who now works as the chief of Evansville Police), Cpl. Jeff Kolata (who took Thompson’s post) and Lt. Joe Tatangelo.
After interviewing his family members, who allegedly said nothing to give any probable cause for Viviano’s arrest, the officers told him they were taking him to the county jail. According to the suit, Thompson said he had no evidence Viviano had committed any arrestable offense but told him he would detain him and charge him later.
The next day, he was charged with domestic abuse and interfering with a police officer. The suit states the charges were meant to extend Viviano’s detention until he could post bond.
The Vivianos, according to court filings, say the arrest violated their Fourth, Fifth and 14th amendment rights.
The defendants, which include the three officers as well as the town of Diamondville, have not filed a response to the suit. In April, attorneys for the officers and the town filed a pair of motions to dismiss the action, which federal Chief Magistrate Judge Kelly Rankin denied.
None of the attorneys involved in the case responded to emailed requests for comment Monday.
The suit alleges police “made intimidating threats” to Viviano’s wife, suggesting they would try to remove her children from her care if she refused to file a civil protection order against her husband. According to the complaint, she did not feel free to leave during interviews with police.
It also states that a week after that interaction, police interviewers coerced her into making false statements about Viviano’s conduct unrelated to the incident. The suit alleges that Thompson caused her severe emotional distress during the interview, and made reference to private matters that she said they should not have known about or invoked.
According to the Vivanos’ complaint, the family underwent severe emotional distress and mental harm from witnessing the arrest. After police officers “tackled him, threw him to the ground and handcuffed him,” Viviano also alleges that he sustained a back injury for which he is still receiving ongoing treatment.