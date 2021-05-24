Diamondville couple alleges wrongful arrest, intimidation in lawsuit against police

A Diamondville couple is suing the southwest Wyoming town and three police officers, who the couple says wrongfully arrested and charged the husband without cause.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in December, says Phillip Viviano was arrested in December 2017 after police responded to a third-party report of a disturbance in their home. The lawsuit further alleges that police coerced Viviano’s wife into lying about his actions and into requesting a protection order against him.

According to court documents, Viviano was thrown to the ground and forcibly handcuffed by three officers inside his home. He was then reportedly removed from the home and placed in a patrol car, while the suit alleges there was no active warrant or probable cause for his arrest.

The Diamondville Police Department officers named in the case are then-Chief of Police Mike Thompson (who now works as the chief of Evansville Police), Cpl. Jeff Kolata (who took Thompson’s post) and Lt. Joe Tatangelo.

After interviewing his family members, who allegedly said nothing to give any probable cause for Viviano’s arrest, the officers told him they were taking him to the county jail. According to the suit, Thompson said he had no evidence Viviano had committed any arrestable offense but told him he would detain him and charge him later.