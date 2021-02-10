Disney grandson fighting to keep Wyoming ranch in the family

“You may not ever do anything for your own personal benefit if you’re going to be a trustee for somebody in a trust on behalf of a beneficiary,” Davis said. “You are not allowed to take one penny.”

According to court filings, selling the ranch outside of the family is a clear violation of both the intentions of Lund’s parents and Lund’s own wishes — and he’s the one meant to be benefiting from the trustees’ oversight. The weeklong deadline was put on pause when Lund’s legal team brought the issue to court, seeking avenues to stop the sale altogether.

The land, purchased in the ‘80s by Bradford Lund’s father, Bill, is owned by two trusts, one for Bradford and one for his twin sister, Michelle. According to Davis, Michelle is willing to sell her half of the ranch to her twin at the residential value of just under $10 million — a sale their trustees agreed on in June 2019. That deal was contingent on a global settlement agreement that wasn’t approved by the court, so it ultimately didn’t go through.